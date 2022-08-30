Stockton: Starved dog at death's door nursed back to health
An emaciated dog that was "hours away from death" has been nursed back to health and adopted.
The RSPCA rescued 11-year-old Seb when his elderly owner in Stockton-on-Tees died in February.
He was moved to Stanhope Park Vets in Darlington and where he was cared for by nurse Nicole Burn, 28, who has taken him into her home.
When the rough-haired collie's matted fur was shaved his skinny, undernourished frame was revealed.
The RSPCA was called when a member of the public found Seb and two other dogs in a poor condition at a property in the Stockton area following the death of their owner.
Ms Burn said: "When I first saw Seb he looked in a terrible state and we believe he was hours away from death.
"When we lifted him onto the examination table at the vets there was just nothing on him.
"He then had to have his matted fur shaved off under anaesthetic and we were all shocked to see how his spine and bones protruded through his skin - he was so emaciated."
Within two months Seb's weight had increased by 7kg (15lb) to almost 20kg (44lb).
He has now been adopted by Nicole who describes him as a "gentle and happy boy" and who goes to work with her every day.
The RSPCA says it receives around 90,000 calls to its cruelty line every month which rise dramatically in the summer months, the charity's busiest time of year.
Seb's plight has been used to raise awareness into the charity's Cancel Out Cruelty appeal which highlights the work rescue teams do.
It is now concerned more pets will be placed in its care as the cost of living crisis puts a strain on people's finances, meaning some can no longer afford to keep their animals.
