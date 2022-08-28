Henry Rafferty: Investigation in Hartlepool after death of man, 22
An investigation has begun into the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was found in a street in Hartlepool on Friday.
Henry Rafferty, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene after being discovered on Elwick Road just before midnight.
Anyone who saw Mr Rafferty after 22:00 BST has been asked to contact police.
Officers said they wanted to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage who may be able to help establish what happened to Mr Rafferty.
Police said he was around 6ft 4ins tall, with fair hair, and was wearing a black North Face fleece, dark blue tracksuit bottoms and black and blue Nike trainers.
Officers said they were particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw Mr Rafferty, who was local to the area, between the Park Inn on Park Road and the junction of Elwick Road and Park Avenue late on Friday night.
His family was being supported by a specially-trained officer, Cleveland Police said.
"Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time," a force spokesperson added.
