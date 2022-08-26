Marske-by-the-Sea beach reopens after bomb alert
A beach closed by a suspected bomb has reopened after police said the tide appeared to wash the device away.
Cleveland Police closed a stretch of coast at Marske-by-the-Sea on Thursday after a member of the public said the device was visible in the sand.
Officers at the scene took photos and passed them on to explosive experts who said they were not concerned.
A spokesperson for the force said the device had "not re-emerged".
The spokesperson added: "If we receive further information today that the item is once again visible, we will attend once more and liaise with Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) to ascertain the next steps."
People had been asked to stay away from the area between Hummershill Lane and Church Howle Crescent, and were previously advised not to take the path down to the beach from next to St Germain's churchyard or the clifftop path further along.
