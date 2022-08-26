Carl Eland death: Two men jailed for cyclist's murder
Two men who deliberately mowed down a cyclist with a car have both been jailed for 21 years.
Father-of-four Carl Eland, 37, was killed in Middlesbrough in August 2021, Teesside Crown Court had heard.
Brandon Ali and Joey Matthews had both denied murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, but were found guilty of both charges.
The two 21-year-olds, who had an "ongoing feud" with Mr Eland, were sentenced to life with minimum terms.
In a statement read to the court, Mr Eland's girlfriend, who was also on the bike, said he saved her life by pushing her away when the car hit them which was an example of how he was "protective of her".
She said she suffered only minor injuries but the loss of Mr Eland was devastating, adding it was the "worst day of my life".
She said the couple had been looking forward to a Christening the following day but in a second her "life was turned upside down".
In a statement, Mr Eland's mother Leona said her son was her best friend, adding: "He was kind, loving funny and very generous to be around."
She said he was proud of his children, who will now have to grow up without a father, and was passionate about dogs and other animals.
'Opportunistic'
Mrs Eland said her son had saved his girlfriend's life and his organs were donated to three people.
Prosecutor Andrea Parnham said the two killers, who were aged 20 at the time, had a "history of violence towards" Mr Eland and had an "on-going feud with him".
She said the duo, who had bought the Vauxhall Insignia the day before, drove past Mr Eland several times before "lying in wait" for him and then drove deliberately at him by mounting the pavement.
Lawyers for the men said it was an "opportunistic" attack with "no significant planning", and they had not been "hunting" for Mr Eland.
In mitigation for Matthews, John Elvidge QC said his client was "not somebody blessed with the maturity of even the average person" his age.
Representing Ali, Francis Fitzgibbon QC said his client was also immature and had not considered the consequences of his actions.
