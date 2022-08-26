Guisborough toddler murder: Review of mum's life sentence refused
A mother who murdered her two-year-old son will not have her jail term reconsidered by the Court of Appeal.
Carol Hodgson, 40, suffocated Daniel Hodgson Green at home in Guisborough, Teesside, in February and then tried to kill herself.
She was given life with a minimum term of 18 years and four months.
An application for her sentence to be reviewed under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme was refused as it did not meet the criteria.
The Attorney General's office said a referral could only be made to the Court of Appeal "if a sentence is not just lenient but unduly so".
A spokesperson said the sentencing judge would need to have "made a gross error or imposed a sentence outside the range of sentences reasonably available" in the circumstances.
"The threshold is a high one, and the test was not met in this case," they said.
Teesside Crown Court heard Carol Hodgson, who admitted murder, killed her son on the day of an access hearing in court to discuss his father, Stefan Green, having more contact.
Mr Green had also applied to stop Hodgson changing Daniel's surname, relocating or taking him on holiday without notifying him.
Judge Paul Watson said it was "a horrifying and truly awful crime" that had been premeditated and not done "in the heat of the moment".
Cleveland Police said Hodgson had known a "long time in advance that was the day she was going to kill her son".
Richard Wright QC, mitigating, said Hodgson loved her son and had shown genuine remorse.
"The only explanation was she had developed a whole irrational and objectively unjustifiable but genuinely held belief that she was compelled to act as she did," he said.
