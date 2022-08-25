Suspected historical bomb found in Marske closes beach

An area of the beach has been closed at Marske after a suspected historical bomb was spotted.

Cleveland Police are at the scene after a member of the public described seeing the device "visible in the sand".

Officers are working to arrange the safe disposal and say the beach is likely to be closed for most of the day.

They are asking people to stay away from the area between Hummershill Lane and Church Howle Crescent.

Police are advising people not to take the path down to the beach from next to St Germain's churchyard or the clifftop path further along.

Police say to avoid the stretch of coast between Hummershill Lane and Church Howle Crescent.

