Darlington 'safe space' opens for people left vulnerable on night out
- Published
A so-called safe space for those who feel vulnerable or unwell on a night out is set to open in a town centre.
Number Forty, in Skinnergate, Darlington, operates between 21:00 and 03:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, staffed by security and street paramedics.
It opens for the first time on Friday and people who feel unsafe or ill, particularly women and girls, are being encouraged to use it.
Darlington Safer Streets Partnership is funding the facility.
County Durham and Darlington received more than £1.5m over the last 18 months through a variety of projects to improve safety.
Chris Knox, community safety programme manager at Darlington Borough Council, said the space was open to anyone who needed help.
"I think it's important to remember that it's not just women and girls that are vulnerable," he told BBC Radio Tees.
"I want this to be a safe haven for anyone who is vulnerable during the night-time economy to come here and seek help from the people that will be working here."
'Reduce fear of crime'
Once more volunteers are recruited, it is hoped the service could be extended.
It comes after the council extended a ban on anti-social drinking, begging and nuisance behaviour in June for three years. Anyone breaching the public space protection order face fines of up to £1,000.
Durham Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen said the safe space would help to "increase public confidence and reduce the fear of crime".
"Just knowing this service exists will provide reassurance to local people, especially women and girls, and increase their enjoyment of the town," she added.
