Cleveland PC who urinated in shop guilty of gross misconduct
A new police officer is at risk of dismissal after a disciplinary panel found she had urinated in a clothes shop fitting room while drunk off-duty.
PC Amelia Shearer of Cleveland Police wept after being found guilty of gross misconduct following the incident in Urban Outfitters in York last year.
The panel in Middlesbrough found her conduct was discreditable and breaches of honesty were proven.
It was adjourned to decide whether she will be sacked.
The panel's chair, Ogheneruona Iguyovwe, said: "Police officers are expected to maintain high standards of behaviour.
"They have to ask themselves if their actions might result in a member of the public losing confidence in the policing profession.
"Officers are required to act with integrity and honesty at all times."
During the three-day hearing, the panel was told probationer PC Shearer had been in York with a friend while off-duty on 11 September.
In under four hours she drank half a bottle of Prosecco, three cocktails and a Jack Daniels and Coke before going to the store.
While there she is alleged to have asked a sales assistant if the store had toilets, and when told it did not she went into a changing room cubicle.
The Middlesbrough-based officer, who studied a Masters in criminal investigations, told the hearing she was drunk, described her and friend as "loud and giggly", but denied relieving herself.
"I haven't done that, I went to the changing room to resolve an issue with my underwear," she said.
Less than an hour after being asked to leave Urban Outfitters she was questioned in a nearby street by a North Yorkshire police officer, the panel heard.
Olivia Checa-Dover, for the force, told the panel the evidence against the officer was "overwhelmingly strong", and the two shop workers who gave evidence were telling the truth.
Nine changing rooms at the shop had to be closed so the changing room could be cleaned, the panel also heard.
Joan Smith, for the defendant, said she had consistently denied urinating.
