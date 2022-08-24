Hartlepool RNLI rescued three people after their 21ft yacht broke down
- Published
Three people had to be rescued when their 21ft-long (6m) yacht suffered mechanical failure.
A Hartlepool RNLI rescue crew managed to reach the stranded vessel near Steetley pier seven minutes after being called out on Tuesday evening.
The vessel was towed to Kafiga Landings at the Headland where the crew were given sea safety advice.
The RNLI said it was "vital" anyone headed out to sea had the correct communication kit and lifejackets.
