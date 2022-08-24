Middlesbrough Council seeks tenants for 'blank canvas' former pub
Tenants are being sought for a Victorian building in Middlesbrough which was saved from collapsing.
The Grade II-listed former Captain Cook pub was built in 1893 and is the town's oldest-standing tavern.
It had become derelict and its decaying condition, coupled with the impact from nearby construction, meant it needed £538,000 stabilisation work.
Middlesbrough Council funded the scheme and is now offering it as a "blank canvas" to potential occupants.
The former pub was named in the Victorian Society's top 10 most endangered buildings in 2020 after lying empty for a decade.
Prior to that it had featured in 1980s TV comedy Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.
'Great opportunity'
Any proposed use of the restored structure will be considered, with rental level and length of term to be negotiated following application.
The Jacobean-style building is situated close to the Transformer Bridge in the town's historic St Hilda's area, where there are plans for new homes, offices and educational facilities.
Mayor Andy Preston said: "With this area of Middlesbrough rapidly growing, the former Captain Cook pub presents a great opportunity for any prospective tenants.
"Following substantial works to the property, it is now a blank canvas with huge potential to deliver a number of schemes and is ready for someone to design and make the space their own.
"There's a massive opportunity for someone to come in and be part of Middlesbrough's bright future in one of the town's oldest buildings."
