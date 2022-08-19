Carl Eland death: Two guilty of cyclist's murder
- Published
Two men who mowed down a cyclist with a car have been convicted of murder.
Father-of-four Carl Eland, 37, was killed in North Ormesby in August 2021, Teesside Crown Court had heard.
Brandon Ali and Joey Matthews had both denied murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, but were found guilty of both charges.
Jurors had heard the 21-year-olds deliberately drove on to the pavement to hit Mr Eland. They will be sentenced on 26 August.
The court had previously heard Ali, of Dalwood Court, Hemlington, and Matthews, of Newcomen Green, Middlesbrough, had a bought a Vauxhall Insignia the day before.
Jurors were shown CCTV footage which showed the defendants in a white car driving around the North Ormesby area in the hours before the collision and of it mounting the pavement.
In a statement released after the verdicts were reached, Mr Eland's mother Leona said her family was "broken" by his death.
"Carl's girlfriend Kassi can't move forward in any way, she feels so lost without him," Mrs Eland said.
"My son was murdered and my best friend taken away from me forever. I will never see my only beautiful son again."
She said all she had left was her grandchildren and she did not know how they would cope without their father, adding: "They will never be able to see or hear him ever again."
Mrs Eland said her son's organs were donated which helped save three lives, adding: "I'm so proud of my son in every way possible and we always looked out for each other.
"Carl was kind, loving, funny and very generous to everyone. He had a heart of gold, he was very proud of his children and he loved his family and friends. His dogs were his passion and he cared about all animals.
"He was my only chance for happiness and this has been taken from me."
Temporary Det Insp Iain Pearson from Cleveland Police praised Mr Eland's family for their "tremendous strength and resilience" and thanked the community for providing information which led to the killers being caught.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.