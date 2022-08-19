Middlesbrough and Redcar mass ride: Search for 26 vehicles
- Published
Police have released images of 26 off-road motorbikes and quadbikes they are searching for after complaints of a mass ride in Middlesbrough and Redcar.
Cleveland Police said a large group of people "carried out antisocial driving" sparking fury from residents on 7 August.
Twelve males have been arrested in connection with the incident and a number of vehicles have been seized.
Ch Insp Wendy Tinkler said the mass ride was "completely unacceptable".
She said: "We want those people who caused distress to law-abiding members of the public by driving in this manner to be held to account for their actions.
"We are also working closely with the local authority and housing associations, as those storing illegal off-road bikes may find themselves in breach of tenancy agreements."
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.