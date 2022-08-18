Middlesbrough confirm George Camsell statue
Middlesbrough will put up a statue to its all-time top goal-scorer, the club has confirmed.
George Camsell scored 345 goals in 453 games for Boro between 1925 and 1939.
His 18 goals in nine England appearances means he holds the highest international goals to game ratio of any Three Lions player awarded more than one cap.
The statue will be unveiled at the Riverside Stadium on 2 September, the club said.
It has been created by sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn and will stand next to the Ayresome Gates in front of the West Stand.
Club officials and members of the Camsell family will be in attendance.
In the 1927 season, Camsell scored 59 league goals for Middlesbrough, which remains a record in the English second tier, as does the nine league hat-tricks he scored in the same season.
