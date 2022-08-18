Shildon murder arrest after man in 40s dies
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a death in County Durham.
Police were called to an incident between two men on Auckland Terrace in Shildon shortly before 16:00 BST on 11 August.
A man in his 40s sustained head injuries and died in hospital on Monday.
A man in his 20s was held on suspicion of murder and has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Durham Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage who was in the area at the time.
Det Ch Insp Chris Barker said: "As we carry out our investigation, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.
"I'd like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident, and we are not looking for any further individuals in connection with it at this stage."
