Carl Eland cyclist murder-accused was not at scene, court told
One of the men jointly accused of murdering a cyclist struck by a car deliberately driven on a pavement was not at the scene, a court has heard.
Carl Eland, 37, was fatally injured in North Ormesby in August 2021.
Brandon Ali and Joey Matthews have both denied murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
Defending Mr Ali, Francis Fitzgibbon QC told Teesside Crown Court there was a "break in the chain" of the prosecution case linking him to the murder.
The court had previously heard Mr Ali of Dalwood Court, Hemlington, and Mr Matthews of Newcomen Green, Middlesbrough, both 21, had a bought a Vauxhall Insignia the day before.
'Not visible'
The jury had also been shown CCTV footage which the prosecution said showed the defendants in a white car driving around the North Ormesby area in the hours before the collision and of it mounting the pavement.
Summing up the defence case for Mr Ali, Francis Fitzgibbon QC, said: "Can you be sure Brandon Ali was in the vicinity? You need to be sure."
He said there was a "break in the chain" in the prosecution case linking Mr Ali to Carl Eland's death.
"There is nothing within it that puts him in that car," he added.
He said Brandon Ali had last been recorded on CCTV two-and-a-half hours before a car collided with Mr Eland and he told the jury in CCTV of the incident Mr Ali was "not visible".
The trial continues.
