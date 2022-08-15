1970s fire alarm among Bishop Auckland excavation finds
- Published
Thousands of artefacts - including a 1970s fire alarm - have been unearthed from back gardens as part of a project.
So far more than 2,000 finds - like toys and coins and rubbish from the time - have been found in 50 digs, some dating back to medieval times.
The Big Dig, which started this year, aims to explore the history of Bishop Auckland, County Durham.
Pupils from a local school are involved in the joint Durham University and Auckland Project initiative.
Students from King James I Academy received specialist training before getting involved in the digs.
Durham University's project officer Caroline Smith said they were now "all very accomplished diggers".
"They have been able to excavate some of the exciting and quirky finds, one of which was a 1970s fire alarm buried a metre under the ground," she said.
"I presume it was buried here after the alarm sound couldn't be switched off."
Fizzy drinks bottles
Professor Chris Gerrard, from the Department of Archaeology at Durham University, said: "We have been amazed at the response from householders across Bishop Auckland who have kindly donated their back gardens to us as part of the project.
"We have discovered over 2,000 finds so far and counting, which has included everything from toys, coins and animal bones, to fizzy drinks bottles which were made in Bishop Auckland.
"Whilst there is little to indicate Roman archaeology so far, which we might have expected, some gardens have produced lots of medieval finds.
"By the end, we hope to map out the evolution of the town over the past 1,000 years."
The team involved "spanned the generations", he added.
"From retired local residents and current Durham University Archaeology students to, what we call our 'A Team', the students from King James I Academy," Prof Gerrard added.
The Big Dig is due to end in December, and the team is still keen to hear from anyone who has a garden or open area that might be suitable for excavation.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.