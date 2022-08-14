Middlesbrough cultural festival attracts thousands of visitors

Middlesbrough Mela
More than 50,000 are expected to have attended by the end of the two-day event

Thousands of people are attending a cultural festival on Teesside.

The Middlesbrough Mela has returned after a gap of three years due to the pandemic.

Now in its 32nd year, the event in Albert Park showcases South Asian music, dance and food.

Organisers described it as a "time to celebrate and be together", and said about 15,000 people turned up on Saturday, and they are expecting up to 35,000 by the end of Sunday.

The main stage hosted music and dance displays

A "market bazaar" featured about 70 food and craft stalls, and there were also musicians, singers, street performers, and interactive activities and workshops.

The crowds were able to take advantage of the sunny weather

