Middlesbrough cultural festival attracts thousands of visitors
Thousands of people are attending a cultural festival on Teesside.
The Middlesbrough Mela has returned after a gap of three years due to the pandemic.
Now in its 32nd year, the event in Albert Park showcases South Asian music, dance and food.
Organisers described it as a "time to celebrate and be together", and said about 15,000 people turned up on Saturday, and they are expecting up to 35,000 by the end of Sunday.
A "market bazaar" featured about 70 food and craft stalls, and there were also musicians, singers, street performers, and interactive activities and workshops.
