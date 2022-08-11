Alan Garbutt death: Boy charged with Guisborough murder
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man in Guisborough.
Alan Garbutt, 62, from the East Cleveland area, was found dead at Helmsley House in the early hours of Monday morning.
Two men aged 43 and 23 who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released with no further action, while two men aged 28 and 47 have been released on bail.
The charged boy, who cannot be named, is due to face magistrates on Friday.
A 45-year-old man and two women aged 23 and 68 arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released while investigations continue.
Cleveland Police is continuing to appeal for information.
