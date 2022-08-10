Ex-Middlesbrough player George Friend launches football scholarship
Former Middlesbrough defender George Friend has joined a university to set up a scholarship scheme for aspiring footballers.
The 34-year-old, who spent eight seasons at Boro, has launched the George Friend Scholarship with Teesside University.
It will provide three students with £1,000 each to support them during their studies.
Mr Friend said he hoped recipients could end up as professional players.
To be eligible, students must demonstrate athletic ability and high potential in football and successfully secure a place on the university's Football Performance Pathway programme for autumn 2022.
The programme provides "high quality football training" alongside the student's degree, the university said.
Mr Friend, who currently plays for Birmingham City after leaving Boro in 2020, said he was "extremely proud" of the scholarship.
"Students can study in their preferred discipline, while continuing to pursue their sporting goals by training and playing at a high level in football," he said.
"In time, I believe some candidates could be awarded playing contracts from professional clubs as a result of this programme."
He follows the example of Arsenal forward Beth Mead, star of England's Euro 2022 winning side, in setting up a scholarship at the university for four students.
