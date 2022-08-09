James Bond 'World class' toy collection goes under the hammer
A "world class" collection of James Bond toys has sold at auction for a total of £75,000.
The items, dating from 1962 to the present day, included models of the fictional spy's cars, toy guns and board games.
Teesside-based auction house Vectis said they had been amassed over decades by a European collector.
The 500 lots went to about 120 buyers around the world, with many going for much more than their list price.
Vectis toy specialist Andrew Reed said the collection was "nothing short of world class" due to the rarity and condition of the items.
Vicky Weall, from Vectis, described it as a "fantastic sale".
She said: "With only five unsold lots [out of almost 500] it proves there are plenty of James Bond collectors out there."
