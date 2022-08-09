Guisborough murder probe launched after man in his 60s found dead
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Guisborough.
The man, believed to be in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency services arrived at Helmsley House, off Helmsley Drive, at about 02:20 BST on Monday.
Two men, aged 43 and 47, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 45-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
