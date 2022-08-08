Ali Brownlee 5K run returns to Middlesbrough
A run in memory of a BBC presenter and football commentator is set to return after three years.
The last Ali Brownlee 5K was held in Middlesbrough in 2019 but subsequent events were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It is named in honour of BBC Radio Tees presenter and long-standing Middlesbrough commentator Ali Brownlee, who died in 2016 aged 56.
It is one of three runs around Middlesbrough in September.
The 5km run on the evening of 2 September kicks off the events organised by Run For All which also include the Middlesbrough 10K and Middlesbrough Fun Run on 4 September.
The Ali Brownlee 5K is open to everyone aged over 11 and will incorporate Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.
Stephen Hill, Middlesbrough Council's executive member for culture and communities, said: "The Ali Brownlee 5k is one of the region's flagship family races, so it's fantastic to have it back after an enforced break due to the pandemic.
"It's also a fitting tribute to a true Middlesbrough character and Voice of the Boro who is greatly missed by us all.
"Ali would love the setting among Middlesbrough's iconic landmarks and the new developments paving the way to the future, and we can't wait to welcome back runners, walkers and fund-raisers for countless good causes."
