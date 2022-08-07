County Durham woman gets tattoo in honour of air ambulance
A woman has gone under the needle in honour of a rescue charity that saved her husband's life.
Nick Copson of Woodland, a village in County Durham, lost both his legs in a head-on collision near Witton-le-Wear on the A68 on 13 September 2018.
He was airlifted to hospital in ten minutes by the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).
Now his wife Nikki has got the Pride of Cumbria Helicopter tattooed on her back in dedication to the team.
"The Great North Air Ambulance Service categorically saved my husband's life at the roadside," she said.
"I have the utmost respect for the crew who came to save my husband that day."
GNAAS paramedic Marcus Johnson, who was at the scene, said: "In someone like Nick's case, every minute counts.
"His condition had been deteriorating before we arrived.
"Using the advanced techniques that we bring to the scene like blood transfusions, the anaesthetic and the chest drain, we were able to slow that deterioration down and allow him to get to hospital for the additional care he needed there.
"But in my view Nick has played the biggest part himself - he has fought all the way and got himself in the position he is today."
Six days after the crash, Mr Copson underwent a major operation on his spine, during which medics had to save him three times.
He went on to have both legs amputated and overcame sepsis, multi organ failure, a fungal blood infection, kidney dialysis, blood clots and grade four bedsores.
Mrs Copson has since gone on to become a volunteer for the GNAAS and the family continues to fundraise for the charity.
She said: "He spent a whole two years in bed before being able to sit in a wheelchair.
"We have been through hell and back several times and have endured more pain than most people realise."
