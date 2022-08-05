Norton café wins outdoor seat plan over neighbour objections
A café owner has won permission for outdoor seating after a planning inspector overturned a council's rejection.
Stockton Council's planning committee had refused the plan for seats in the rear yard of Café Maison in Norton after hearing of neighbour objections.
But upon appeal, planning inspector Claire Megginson dismissed fears over noise and a loss of privacy.
Café owner Andrew Pickett said he hoped neighbours would "accept it now".
The council rejected Mr Pickett''s application for space for 24 café users in March by nine votes to one, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
One neighbour said the outdoor area would "instantly remove the family freedoms that we have cherished all these years", adding: "Our everyday quality of life would be diminished."
Mr Pickett appealed saying emotion and a "well-run" campaign by objectors had swayed councillors, adding the outdoor area was vital for his business.
Ms Megginson approved his scheme to open the outdoor area from 10:00 to 17:00 seven days a week.
She said she did not believe users of the café would be able to see into neighbouring windows while noise could be controlled.
Mr Pickett said: "We just want to get on - I hope the neighbours accept it now and we can all get on."
