Ingleby Barwick man arrested over Chinese money laundering scheme
- Published
A man has been arrested in Teesside in connection with a Chinese money laundering scheme.
The 33-year-old man was detained in Ingleby Barwick after raids were carried out in the town and Newcastle by the National Crime Agency (NCA).
An NCA spokesman said they are investigating so-called Daigou shopping, where high value goods are bought in the UK then re-sold China.
The Chinese national was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
The NCA said "high value premium goods" were also seized.
NCA branch commander Martin Clarke said: "Organised criminals need money launderers to clean their profits and fund further offending.
"We are determined to do all we can to stop the flow of illicit cash, and this investigation demonstrates that in action."
