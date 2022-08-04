Stockton International Riverside Festival returns after Covid break
- Published
More than 50,000 people are expected to turn out as a four-day festival returns to Teesside for the first time since 2019.
Stockton International Riverside Festival (SIRF) will see street theatre, art installations and a carnival among its programme of events.
It will begin at 19:30 BST with a display of acrobatics and music.
Festivals in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stockton Council said the four days would feature a "host of fun, family-friendly" performances.
As well as the town centre and riverside, Tees Barrage will also stage a number of events.
All festival shows are free but tickets are required for some due to their limited capacity.
