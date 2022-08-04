Stockton International Riverside Festival returns after Covid break

Carnival-goers at a previous festivalStockton Council
This year's carnival will wind its way along Stockton's High Street on Sunday

More than 50,000 people are expected to turn out as a four-day festival returns to Teesside for the first time since 2019.

Stockton International Riverside Festival (SIRF) will see street theatre, art installations and a carnival among its programme of events.

It will begin at 19:30 BST with a display of acrobatics and music.

Festivals in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stockton Council said the four days would feature a "host of fun, family-friendly" performances.

As well as the town centre and riverside, Tees Barrage will also stage a number of events.

All festival shows are free but tickets are required for some due to their limited capacity.

Transe Express
Hanging as mobiles from a crane, drummers from French troupe Transe Express will bring the festival to a close on Sunday

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics