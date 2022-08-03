Middlesbrough cyclist death: Carl Eland hit by car which 'deliberately mounted pavement'
A cyclist died after being struck by a car which was deliberately driven on a pavement, a court has heard.
Carl Eland, 37, was cycling with his girlfriend on his bike's handlebars in North Ormesby on 21 August last year when he was fatally injured.
Brandon Ali and Joey Matthews have both denied murder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
Prosecutor Craig Hassall QC told Teesside Crown Court that the car did not stop after the crash.
Mr Eland, a father of four, suffered serious head injuries and died at the James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.
The court heard that he was taking his girlfriend Kassie Weir to a beauty treatment when the car mounted the pavement in Homerton Road at 21:00 BST.
Ms Weir was not seriously injured.
The court heard that Mr Ali of Dalwood Court, Hemlington and Mr Matthews of Newcomen Green, Middlesbrough, both 21, had a bought a Vauxhall Insignia the day before the incident.
The jury was shown CCTV footage which the prosecution said showed the defendants in a white car driving around the North Ormesby area in the hours before the collision and of it mounting the pavement.
The trial continues.
