Boulby mine fined £3.6m over health and safety breaches
- Published
Operators of a potash mine have been fined £3.6m after two workers were injured in electrical explosions.
Cleveland Potash Ltd, which runs the mine at Boulby near Loftus, admitted two health and safety breaches following arc flashes in 2016 and 2019.
The firm was also ordered to pay £185,000 court costs at Teesside Crown Court.
A company spokesman said the firm "deeply regretted" the injuries and "important lessons" had been learned.
He said "significant actions" had been taken to create a "robust and safe working environment" to "avoid any repeat of such incidents".
The prosecution was brought by the Health and Safety Executive who have been approached for comment.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.