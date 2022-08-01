Norton crash: Man charged over wrong-side-of-road crash
A man has been charged over a crash on Teesside in which a 4x4 vehicle was driven on the wrong side of the road.
A passenger in the Land Rover Freelander, 15-year-old Connor Thompson, was fatally injured in the collision on Junction Road, Norton, early on Saturday.
A 20-year-old man, from Norton, has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving,
He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court later.
Police said he had also been charged with having no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Mr Thompson's family described him as a "dearly loved son, brother and uncle".
It said in a statement: "It is heartbreaking to lose him at such a young age.
"He will be missed by so many people and we all have special memories of him that we will hold close."
