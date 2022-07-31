Paralympian Jack Smith returns to Sedgefield rugby roots
A Paralympic gold medallist has gone back to the wheelchair rugby club where he started playing to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
Jack Smith, part of the victorious Team GB at last year's Tokyo games, was the special guest as the North East Bulls staged a tournament in Sedgefield, County Durham.
Five teams took part in the two-day event.
Smith described the anniversary as a "significant achievement".
The 31-year-old suffered a spinal injury in 2008 and now plays for Leicester Tigers.
He said he hoped the event at Sedgefield Community College would encourage more people to try a sport which had been "life-changing" for him.
He added: "I like to come back and play for the North East Bulls as much as I can. It's a very sociable club and a great environment to be in for anyone who wants to be part of wheelchair rugby.
"Of course, it's where my career in the sport started 14 years ago and I'll always be grateful for that.
Smith said things had "come on a long way" since the club started "in terms of equipment, coaching support, managing disabilities and other aspects" but to continue for another 20 years, he added: "we really need to see more players coming into wheelchair rugby from the area".
The other teams competing in the event were Yorkshire Lions, Glasgow Wheelchair Rugby Club, Rygbi Gogledd Cymru and West Coast Burn from Southport.
