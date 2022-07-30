Norton crash: Man dies in wrong-side-of-road collision

A man has died following a crash on Teesside involving a vehicle being driven at "excessive speed" on the wrong side of the road.

A Land Rover Freelander collided with a Nissan Qashqai on Junction Road in Norton shortly before 06:00 BST, Cleveland Police said.

A passenger in the Freelander died, police said.

The Freelander driver, a 20-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

