Man dies following crash on A19 in Stockton
A man has died four days after he was involved in a crash on the A19, police have said.
The collision happened on the northbound carriageway, about a mile before the A689 Wolviston junction, at 13:45 BST on Sunday.
John James, 61, from Hebburn, who was riding a cream and green scooter, died in hospital on Thursday.
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and investigations are continuing.
Cleveland Police said its thoughts "are with John's family and friends at this extremely difficult time".
The force is appealing for witnesses.
