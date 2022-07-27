Cleveland Police PC denies being a 'predatory groomer'
A police officer who featured in a TV show has denied being a "predatory groomer" after he had an affair with a "vulnerable" colleague.
PC Paul Faulkner, nicknamed Mustard on Channel 5's Police Interceptors, faces the sack from Cleveland Police for gross misconduct.
The married officer was the woman's Police Federation representative when the relationship began in 2019.
Appearing before a misconduct panel, he denied he had "targeted" his colleague.
He met the female officer, known as "Officer A" while she was under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and he was supporting her in his Police Federation role.
The IOPC inquiry had caused a "significant adverse effect" on her mental health and wellbeing, Cleveland Police said.
'Equally vulnerable'
During the hearing in Stockton, Michael Rawlinson, acting for PC Faulkner, asked him if he had acted as a ''predatory groomer who'd targeted the officer".
PC Faulkner, who was in the TV show from 2015 to 2018, replied: ''That was absolutely not the case. We had an instant connection and struck it off straightway. We had a very intense relationship.''
He told the panel they had "wanted to spend the rest of our lives together'' and he thought they were both "equally vulnerable and found solace in that".
His own marriage had been falling apart and he was being "victimised and bullied" by senior leaders in the Durham side of the team, he said.
PC Faulkner admits having a sexual relationship with Officer A from 2019 until 2021 but it is alleged he lied to his bosses about the affair and told Officer A to lie about their relationship because he would get into trouble.
He is accused of breaching professional standards relating to discreditable conduct, "authority, respect and courtesy" as well as honesty and integrity.
The hearing is expected to continue tomorrow.
