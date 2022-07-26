Five in court charged over football disorder
Five people are due in court over alleged disorder at two football games.
Two males, aged 32 and 16, from Derby, face public order offence charges relating to Middlesbrough's 4-1 win over Derby County in February.
Three males aged 16, 25 and 30, have been charged with alleged disorder at a Hartlepool United game against Bradford City in March. They are from the Hartlepool area.
All five are due before magistrates in Teesside in July and August.
