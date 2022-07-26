Murdered Durham policeman James Porter honoured with plaque
A policeman murdered as he chased two robbers following a factory payroll office raid has been honoured with a memorial.
Det Con James Porter was shot in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, in March 1982.
The 31-year-old, who was married with young children, was posthumously awarded the Queen's Commendation for Brave Conduct.
A plaque was unveiled by his daughter Tracey and granddaughter Lauren on Friday.
The ceremony was held in the very place where the officer was killed, in Tindale Crescent, in the Woodhouses area, which is now a housing estate.
Durham Police said the development will be named after Det Con Porter, who was known as Jim.
