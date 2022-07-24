Hartlepool maritime art show inspired by Tall Ships opens
- Published
A new exhibition of maritime art has been opened ahead of Hartlepool's hosting of the Tall Ships festival.
Hartlepool Museums Service has delved into its collection to put on the When The Boat Comes In exhibition at Hartlepool Art Gallery.
The free exhibition opened on Saturday and will go on until 5 November.
The Tall Ships show will be held in Hartlepool in July 2023. Almost a million people attended when it was held in the town in 2010.
Angela Thomas, art gallery curator at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: "We're all incredibly excited to welcome back the Tall Ships in 2023 and their return gives us an opportunity to showcase the remarkable works of art we have here in Hartlepool.
"The exhibition features some of the most significant artists from the 19th and 20th centuries and their evocative portrayals of our national maritime history."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.