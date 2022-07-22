Redcar and Cleveland Council set to close office in money-saving move
Redcar and Cleveland Council is set to close one of its main office blocks in a move it says will lead to "significant savings".
The authority has been reviewing arrangements around several of its buildings since late last year and it has now announced its intention to shut Belmont House in Guisborough.
It costs £642,000 per year to run.
However, Councillor Anne Watts, who represents the Belmont ward, described the plan as "disgraceful".
It was reported in December that the council could seek to exit a multimillion-pound Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract through which it leases Belmont House as well as Seafield House, in Redcar, and Middlesbrough's South Tees Business Centre.
A proposal relating to leaving Belmont House - the most expensive of the three buildings - is to be put to its cabinet, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council said the aim was to "generate significant savings", which could be used to maintain and improve public services at a time of severe financial pressures.
Councillor Glyn Nightingale, the cabinet member for resources, said the authority would "consider a proposal to start a gradual process of closing Belmont House, with a view to either selling or re-leasing the building".
"It is proposed that we will retain both Seafield House and the South Tees Business Centre and both will remain open," he added.
Criticising the plan, Councillor Watts said the only council presence remaining in Guisborough would be in the town's library.
