Graffiti art transforms North Ormesby park with positive messages
Young people who have transformed their local park with "positive" graffiti art have said they wanted to make it more "cheery" for the community.
Borderlands Art and Culture project worked with teenagers to create street art in the Henry Street play area, in North Ormesby, Middlesbrough.
The artwork, which has an anti-graffiti coating, includes motivational messages such as "be kind".
Artist Brooke, 15, said she wanted people to look at it and feel happy.
"Life at our age is really hard with things like cyber bullying but we wanted to be positive about life," she said.
"We wanted to make the park more cheery, funky and bright for our community."
Director of Borderlands Shahda Khan said the children wanted to change opinion that their area "was not nice".
She added: "The young people wanted to make art that reflected their values and passions."
Lead artist Steven Irving said: "It was all about having fun while getting across positive messages such as being kind."
