Queen's Baton Relay reaches Northumberland
The Queen's Baton Relay has reached Northumberland during a two-day tour of the region ahead of this summer's Commonwealth Games.
It set off from Souter Lighthouse just after midnight on Friday on its way to Blyth town centre and Alnwick.
Later it will reach the Angel of the North in Gateshead and cross the River Tyne by boat.
It will then be carried to Newcastle's Grey's Monument and end the day at Wesley Square on Newcastle Quayside.
The relay is part of the build up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on 28 July.
Starting at Saltburn Pier the baton has already done whistle-stop visits through Redcar, Middlesbrough, Stockton and Darlington.
Arriving in Northumberland marks the half-way point of the baton's journey around England.
It began its journey across 71 Commonwealth countries and territories last October.
It has taken in Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas.
