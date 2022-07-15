Guisborough mum jailed for life for toddler's murder
A mother who murdered her two-year-old son the day she was due at an access hearing has been jailed for life.
Daniel Hodgson Green was found suffocated next to his mother at home in Guisborough, Teesside, in February.
Teesside Crown Court heard Carol Hodgson, 40, who admitted murder, tried to take her own life afterwards.
Sentencing her for at least 18 years and four months, Judge Paul Watson said it had been a premeditated killing and not done "in the heat of the moment".
He said Hodgson had deliberately killed Daniel and then tried to take her own life, which was only prevented when her own mother arrived at the house Upper Garth Gardens and raised the alarm.
Hodgson had been due that day at a court hearing to discuss Daniel's father Stefan Green having increased contact with his son.
The judge described the murder as "a horrifying and truly awful crime".
Despite pleading guilty, Hodgson has never revealed to police how her son died although experts believe he was suffocated.
In a victim impact statement to the court Daniel's father described how he only knew his son as a baby, before Hodgson had cut off all contact and "disappeared with him".
Mr Green said Daniel had been his entire world and the shocking nature of his death had destroyed his and the rest of his family's lives, leaving him suffering PTSD and night terrors, struggling "to find a way forward".
Mr Green added: "I never got to see his first steps, hear his first words, all of that was stolen from me and my family, and now his life has been stolen from him, all the possibilities in life he had ahead of him are now gone.
"He was taken before he could know who he was, what he wanted to do with his life, and how much he meant to so many people."
The judge said he could not imagine "the pain and anguish" Hodgson had caused to Daniel's father and others "who loved and cherished him".
He added he accepted her actions "that day were out of character" and said although he believed Hodgson's remorse was genuine, he said "given the level of premeditation" it only carried "marginal weight".
The court heard Hodgson and Daniel had been found by her mother, both lying on a bed.
Hodgson's mother had found a note in the hallway of her daughter's home which read: "Just ring the police Mam, don't go into the bedroom, you don't need to see it. I love you and I am so sorry."
There was another on the bedroom door.
Forensic pathologist Dr Louise Mulcahy had told the court Daniel was likely to have been suffocated with a plastic bag from a vacuum cleaner, which was also found on the bed.
