Queen's Baton Relay reaches Teesside and County Durham
- Published
The Queen's Baton Relay has been making its way through Teesside and County Durham ahead of this summer's Commonwealth Games.
The North East leg of its 25-day journey across England got under way at Saltburn Pier before heading to Redcar, Middlesbrough, Stockton and Darlington.
Durham, Seaham and Sunderland are on Thursday's route, with Friday taking in South Tyneside to Northumberland.
The games will open in Birmingham on 28 July.
Friday's relay marks the half-way point of the baton's journey around England. It will officially end at the opening ceremony.
Philip Holbrook was the first baton bearer in Saltburn. He was nominated after raising more than £50,000 for Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool.
He told BBC Radio Tees he was delighted to take part, saying: "The baton has been all around the world to the different Commonwealth countries. It's a pleasure and honour to be involved."
Johana Atkinson, who competed in the Olympics in the race walking event and won gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India, said it was "the most nervous" she had ever been.
"The games hold a really special place in my heart so to be chosen to carry the baton in my home town was amazing," she said.
"I used to train up and down here. I've done many miles up and down the Coast Road so it's very special for me to be here."
South Shields will get Friday's relay events under way followed by Whitley Bay, Gateshead, Newcastle, Blyth and Alnwick.
The baton began its journey across 71 Commonwealth countries and territories last October. It has taken in Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.