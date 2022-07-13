Eaglescliffe station expansion car park approved
- Published
Plans for a new car park at Eaglescliffe railway station have been approved as part of a revamp.
As well as the 100-space car park to be built on a neighbouring industrial estate, Network Rail are also installing a new footbridge.
Stockton Council approved the work with leader Bob Cook saying Eaglescliffe was in a "really strong position to attract more businesses".
Work is due to be completed in autumn 2023, the council said.
Travellers will also be able to access the station from Durham Lane and Cleasby Way saving people a 25-minute walk, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Last year, Stockton Council bought up a 26-hectare site at the nearby industrial park, part of which will be used as the new car park.
Mr Cook said: "I'm sure the improved transport links to Eaglescliffe Station will be welcomed by both rail travellers, residents and businesses alike.
"Eaglescliffe is already home to huge firms and employers and with the investment at both Durham Lane and the railway station, we're now in a really strong position to attract more businesses to the area."
The Tees Valley Combined Authority has put £8.5m towards the scheme with mayor Ben Houchen saying the station "has been needing an overhaul for years".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.