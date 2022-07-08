Middlesbrough snow centre: Council injunction dropped
- Published
An injunction to force a developer to hand over its documents on a failed indoor ski centre has been withdrawn.
The snow centre development was scrapped by Middlesbrough Council in 2021.
The case for the injunction was due to be heard against developer Subzero at Leeds Business and Property Court on 5 July, but was withdrawn.
The council said it was time to "draw a line under the matter" and press on with other projects.
It will now have to pay developer Subzero's legal fees, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Subzero launched legal action against the council when the plans for the £30-£40m development - which was to include a 165m ski slope, a beginner run, shops, restaurants and cafés - were scrapped in February last year.
At the time, the developer said the decision to ditch it was politically motivated, an allegation which was denied by the council's chief executive Tony Parkinson.
The plans for the snow centre were approved by the council's planning committee in March 2020 but seven months later mayor Andy Preston said the scheme did not stack up financially.
'Regionally important site'
In February 2021, the council announced it was looking for alternative uses for the land.
A council spokesman said: "The council was happy to support proposals for the development of a snow centre as part of the ongoing regeneration of Middlehaven.
"Unfortunately, the developers were unable to come up with a viable scheme, which led to an option to purchase on the land expiring, and it is now time to draw a line under the matter.
"We now look forward to pressing ahead with alternative developments that will help to transform this regionally important site."
Almost £250,000 of taxpayers' money was spent on the failed development by Tees Valley Combined Authority.
In January, the authority said it was attempting to recoup the loan, however, Subzero director Rachael Howson said the firm did not owe any money.
Ms Howson had previously confirmed that £180,000 was a grant and £70,000 was a loan.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.