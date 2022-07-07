North Tees and Hartlepool hospitals make masks mandatory
Masks have been made mandatory and visits must be booked in several hospitals amid a rise in Covid cases.
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust said masks would have to be worn by staff, patients and visitors from Friday.
The trust said it had 64 in-patients with the virus on 30 June, up from 11 on 1 June.
The new rule applies to the University Hospitals of North Tees and Hartlepool and Peterlee Community Hospital.
Karen Sheard, deputy chief nurse, said: "We all hoped we would never have to make this decision.
"Covid-19 remains a serious threat and we cannot and will not compromise the safety of our patients and colleagues.
"We ask everyone to do their bit by wearing a mask when visiting our hospitals."
In-patients will be asked to wear a mask while in bed and while away from their bed space if this can be tolerated and out-patients will need to wear masks throughout their consultation or treatment.
People visiting friends and family will be required to wear a mask while on the ward and are reminded to book a visiting appointment.
