Hartlepool v Bradford: Seven more arrests after match violence
- Published
Seven more people have been arrested after fans hurled concrete and glass bottles at police during a game between Hartlepool United and Bradford City.
The violence in March also saw some supporters carry sticks with nails in.
One Hartlepool steward needed hospital treatment after being attacked.
Cleveland Police said it arrested the men, aged 19 to 29, in Bradford on suspicion of offences including violent disorder, assault and throwing a missile. They remain in custody.
Fans from both clubs had been involved in incidents before, during and after the game at Hartlepool's Victoria Park on 15 March, with officers at the time describing events as "unacceptable".
Three other men from Bradford were arrested in the days following the match.
A 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and a 31-year-old was held on suspicion of common assault.
Another 31-year-old was charged with a public order offence.
