Seaton Carew RNLI rescuers waste time on hoax swimmer callout
- Published
Volunteer lifeguard rescuers spent more than an hour searching for a swimmer off the Teesside coast after a false callout.
Hartlepool RNLI said its lifeboat was joined by other boats just before 16:00 BST on Sunday after reports a swimmer was in danger off Seaton Care.
The search was eventually called off.
The RNLI said those responsible for the fake call took away "lifesaving resources" and wasted the time of "selfless" volunteers.
The RNLI crew returned to the Ferry Road boathouse to refuel and were ready again for service within 30 minutes, officials said.
'Praise for other vessels'
Hartlepool RNLI Coxswain Robbie Maiden said: "Our members will respond to any request to help those in trouble at sea.
"However, when a false 999 or 112 call is made and the coastguard request a lifeboat to launch, it uses volunteers' time, which they selflessly give to help those in trouble.
"A false call can take lifesaving resources away from a real emergency.
'On a positive note, I would like to praise the skippers of several other vessels in the area that took part in the search which was very much appreciated."
