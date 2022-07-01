Teesport: Suspected chemical leak deemed a false alarm
A suspected chemical leak at the UK's fifth busiest port has been deemed a false alarm.
Emergency crews attended Teesport, near Middlesbrough, at about 17:30 BST when concerns were raised over a liquid bulk tank at a container terminal.
PD Ports, which operates the site, has since confirmed there was no leak.
Cleveland Police said the initial report was "made in good faith" and its officers, along with fire and ambulance teams, had been stood down.
The fire service had said "a hazardous materials advisor" was on site "dealing with a potential chemical leak".
The port was initially closed to traffic and people were advised avoid the area, however roads have reopened.
"Health and safety remains our top priority and we thank you for your patience whilst we worked alongside the emergency services while we conducted the investigation," PD Ports added.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said it was called at 18:13 BST to Tees Dock Road and its teams were later stood down.
