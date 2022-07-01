Five men arrested after armed brawl in Middlesbrough

Bishop Street, MiddlesbroughGoogle
Cleveland Police said the fight involving a group of armed men was an "isolated incident"

One man was injured and five men arrested after a fight involving a group of men armed with weapons in Middlesbrough.

The brawl broke out on Bishop Street at about 01:40. One man was treated in hospital for injuries to his hand, Cleveland Police said.

The force said bladed weapons were used by a group of men who fled the scene in a vehicle.

Five men, aged between 19 and 38, remain in custody.

Police described it as an isolated incident and said there were extra patrols in the area.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics