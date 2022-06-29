Teesside Airport: Group cause £200k damage after climbing on plane
- Published
A group of men climbed on to a plane at Teesside International Airport causing £200,000 worth of damage.
It is believed about 10 people were involved after they got into the airfield at about 21:30 BST on Sunday.
After damaging the aircraft the men fled the scene in several vehicles, Durham Police said.
Details of the type of aircraft that was damaged have not been released but an investigation into what happened is ongoing.
Anyone who saw the men making off are being urged to contact police.
Durham Police said entering an airfield without permission is a criminal offence.
Teesside International Airport has been approached for a comment.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.