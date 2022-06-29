Shots fired at The Bank pub in Norton from motorbike pair

Police said it was fortunate The Bank pub was closed at the time of the shooting

Shots were fired at a pub overnight, police have said.

Cleveland Police said two people on a motorbike rode up to The Bank on Norton High Street at about 00:30 GMT on Wednesday.

A force spokeswoman said a firearm was discharged but "fortunately" the pub was closed and no-one was inside, although damage was caused to a door and window.

She said the suspects, who were both wearing helmets, rode towards Stockton.

Police are appealing for information.

